Politics
Delhi's air quality improves with increase in wind speed
Updated : November 24, 2019 02:34 PM IST
Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to slight increase in wind speed.
The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am, down from 312 at 4 pm on Saturday.
However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more