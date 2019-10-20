Delhi's air quality drops to 'poor' with change in wind direction
Updated : October 20, 2019 08:06 PM IST
The national capital's air quality turned "poor" on Sunday as wind direction changed to northwesterly, increasing the contribution of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring states to the pollution in the city.
Westerly and northwesterly winds bring dust from western regions and smoke caused by burning of crop residue in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to Delhi-NCR.
The Delhi government has on several occasions attributed the dip in the air quality to rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states.
