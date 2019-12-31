Politics
Delhi wakes up to chilly Tuesday after coldest December in 119 years
Updated : December 31, 2019 10:38 AM IST
The minimum temperature recorded at 8.00 am on Tuesday morning was 5 degrees Celsius.
The Air Quality has also improved in the national capital with Anand Vihar, which is capital's most polluted zone, witnessing AQI of 372.
