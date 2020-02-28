Politics Delhi violence: Toll rises to 42, some signs of return to normalcy Updated : February 28, 2020 09:09 PM IST Delhi riot: Police and paramilitary personnel also maintained a strict vigil in view of the Friday prayers at mosques. Delhi riot: The maulvis of the mosques in riot-hit areas appealed for peace and harmony and put out announcements asking people not to fall prey to rumours and cooperate with police. Delhi riot: More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law, police said.