  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Personal Finance

Delhi violence: Prime Minister's Office calls meeting with insurers for quick, hassle-free settlements

Updated : March 02, 2020 08:37 PM IST

Preliminary estimates show that there could be insurance claims of Rs 10-15 crore which could go up as surveyors start assessing the situation once full normalcy returns..
The PMO has already taken stock of the situation on anticipated claims and the likely situation, sources said.
Life insurer LIC has settled the killed Delhi Police head constable's claims in a record time.
Delhi violence: Prime Minister's Office calls meeting with insurers for quick, hassle-free settlements

You May Also Like

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement