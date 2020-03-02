Personal Finance Delhi violence: Prime Minister's Office calls meeting with insurers for quick, hassle-free settlements Updated : March 02, 2020 08:37 PM IST Preliminary estimates show that there could be insurance claims of Rs 10-15 crore which could go up as surveyors start assessing the situation once full normalcy returns.. The PMO has already taken stock of the situation on anticipated claims and the likely situation, sources said. Life insurer LIC has settled the killed Delhi Police head constable's claims in a record time.