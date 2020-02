A police vehicle moves past burning debris that was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot-affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi Source: Reuters

Women speak with a police officer during a sit-in protest in a riot-affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi. Source: Reuters

A man is beaten during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi. Source: Reuters

A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. At least 10 people were killed in two days of clashes that cast a shadow over U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the country. (AP Photo)

A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui