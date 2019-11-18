#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Delhi to not extend Odd-Even scheme, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated : November 18, 2019 12:59 PM IST

The Delhi government had implemented the Odd-Even road rationing scheme between November 3 and 15 to deal with excessive air pollution.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there is no longer a need for an extension of Odd-Even scheme in the national capital.
