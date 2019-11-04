#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi to begin odd-even rule from today, CM urges residents to follow it for their kids' sake

Updated : November 04, 2019 08:00 AM IST

The odd-even scheme in the backdrop of the severe air pollution in the national capital will kick in from 8 am on Monday (November 4), with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the government machinery to ensure that no person faces inconvenience due to the restrictions.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have blamed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the air pollution crisis and termed the odd-even scheme as a stunt by the ruling regime, with an eye on the Assembly polls due early next year.
Delhi to begin odd-even rule from today, CM urges residents to follow it for their kids' sake
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV