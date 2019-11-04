Delhi to begin odd-even rule from today, CM urges residents to follow it for their kids' sake
Updated : November 04, 2019 08:00 AM IST
The odd-even scheme in the backdrop of the severe air pollution in the national capital will kick in from 8 am on Monday (November 4), with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the government machinery to ensure that no person faces inconvenience due to the restrictions.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have blamed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the air pollution crisis and termed the odd-even scheme as a stunt by the ruling regime, with an eye on the Assembly polls due early next year.
