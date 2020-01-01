Delhi shivers as minimum temperature falls to 2.4 degrees Celsius; 29-trains delayed due to fog
Updated : January 01, 2020 11:11 AM IST
Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over two-nine hours due to weather conditions
Delhi's air quality recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the "severe" category.
Hill stations of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday experienced partially sunny conditions on the first day of the year 2020
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more