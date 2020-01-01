Delhi shivers as minimum temperature falls to 2.4 degrees Celsius; 29-trains delayed due to fog

Delhiites continued to remain in grip of cold conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, officials said. Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over two-nine hours due to weather conditions, they said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal," a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 97 percent.

The air quality recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the "severe" category.

According to the Meteorological department, it would be partly cloudly sky with moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum temperature in the national capital would hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

29 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

At least 29 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to nine hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Northern Railway, the Nanded-Amrtisar Sachkhand Express was delayed by nine hours followed by the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express and Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express which were delayed by five hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by four hours and 30 minutes followed by the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express which were running behind their schedule by three hours and 30 minutes.

The Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express and Katihar-Amritsar Express were delayed by three hours each followed by the Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express running behind its schedule by two hours and 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, 34 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to 15 hours due to heavy fog in northern India.

Himachal freezes with snow in store

Hill stations of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday experienced partially sunny conditions on the first day of the year 2020, a weather official said in Shimla. However, temperatures were close to the freezing point at several places with chances of snow from January 2.

"Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur at many places from January 2 as western disturbances will be active with significant fall in day temperatures, Manmohan Singh, Director of the Met office here, told IANS.

The probability of snowfall in Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Kalpa and Dalhousie is high.

He said that western disturbances would decrease significantly on January 4 and there would be fall in minimum temperatures.

If one misses this opportunity to enjoy snowfall in the hills, the Met office says another western disturbance is likely to hit the state from January 6 to 8.

The western disturbance is a storm system originating from the Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Shimla on Wednesday saw a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 2.6 degrees C in tourist resort Manali.

The night temperature in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, was minus 10 degrees C, in Kalpa in Kinnaur district minus 4.1 degrees and in Dharamsala town 2.2 degrees C.