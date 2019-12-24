Politics
Delhi shivers as temperature drops to second lowest this December
Updated : December 24, 2019 12:05 PM IST
The minimum temperature on December 19 fell to 5.2 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest day of the season.
Moderate fog wrapped the city dropping visibility and delaying train traffic.
At 364, air quality index of the city was in 'very poor' category.
