Delhi shivers as temperature drops to second lowest this December

Delhiites shivered on Tuesday with a minimum temperature plummeting to 5.7 degrees Celsius, second lowest in December this year. The minimum temperature on December 19 fell to 5.2 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest day of the season.

Moderate fog wrapped the city dropping visibility and delaying train traffic. Sixteen north-bound trains were delayed by 1-6 hours with Chennai Nizamuddin Duronto running over six hours late, said a Northern Railway officer.

At 364, air quality index of the city was in 'very poor' category.

The visibility at Safadarjung and Palam was 500 metres and 300 metres at 5.30 am. It improved and became 600 metres at both places at 8.30 am, said an India Meteorological Department department official.

Relative humidity was 92 percent at 8.30 am and the cold conditions will prevail till the weekend, he said.