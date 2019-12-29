Delhi shelter homes suffer from lack of beds, severe cold
Updated : December 29, 2019 08:56 PM IST
Given the intense winter, the shortage of space at shelters is causing human congestion as well as other issues.
According to some estimates, over 10,000 homeless women are in the national capital.
A 'code red' warning has been issued for Delhi and neighbouring areas by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Sunday, as the cold wave conditions are persisting in north India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more