Delhi services ordinance row: Full list of Opposition parties backing Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi services ordinance row: While the likes of Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, KCR and others have declared their support for Kejriwal, the Congress is yet undecided and apparently divided over backing him. The Centre’s controversial ordinance essentially gives Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) — and not the elected government — the final say on transfers and postings of bureaucrats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reaching out to several prominent Opposition leaders since the last few days in order to garner support in his fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the ordinance on services matters pertaining to the Delhi government.

The AAP supremo is meeting with Opposition leaders to seek support to defeat the Bill in the Parliament, specifically in Rajya Sabha. The Bill, which requires a constitutional amendment, will replace the ordinance brought by the Centre on posting and transfer of civil servants under Delhi government.

On May 21, Kejriwal met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and secured their support.

Subsequently, Kejriwal travelled to Kolkata and secured the support of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar were the next Opposition leaders to back the AAP leader in his fight with the central government on this matter.

Kejriwal’s Telangana counterpart and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao has also aligned with the Delhi CM. In fact, KCR went to the extent to say that the ordinance “reminds (us of) the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.”

At a joint press conference with Kejriwal, the Telangana CM said, “I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the ordinance. It looks like the days before the Emergency. The Modi government is insulting the people of Delhi and stifling the democratically-elected government of Aam Aadmi Party. These kinds of ordinances are a danger to democracy, a challenge to democracy.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is the latest leader to come out in support of AAP. After his meeting with Arvind Kejriwal on May 30, Yechury appealed to the Congress to support AAP setting aside differences as the ordinance is “an attack on the constitutional values.”

Arvind Kejriwal is uniting the Opposition in order to defeat the Centre's ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. Kejriwal aims to garner maximum support from Opposition parties so that the central government’s Bill can be stalled in the Rajya Sabha as an ordinance has to be ratified by Parliament within six months.

However, the largest Opposition party Congress is yet to clarify its position on the ordinance row. The support of the Congress will be crucial to defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress is unlikely to join the Opposition parties in supporting AAP as a section of the party leadership is not in favour of this. According to a report by The Hindu, Congress’ Delhi and Punjab units have told Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and ousted MP Rahul Gandhi that the party should neither support AAP nor meet Kejriwal over this issue.

The Centre’s controversial ordinance pertains to the posting and transfers of civil servants in the national capital. The ordinance essentially gives Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) the final say on transfers and postings of bureaucrats instead of the elected government. The Centre brought in the ordinance on May 19 overturning a Constitution Bench verdict of the Supreme Court, which upheld the authority of Delhi government over the services matter.