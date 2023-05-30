Delhi services ordinance row: Full list of Opposition parties backing Arvind Kejriwal

By CNBCTV18.com

Delhi services ordinance row: While the likes of Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, KCR and others have declared their support for Kejriwal, the Congress is yet undecided and apparently divided over backing him. The Centre’s controversial ordinance essentially gives Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) — and not the elected government — the final say on transfers and postings of bureaucrats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reaching out to several prominent Opposition leaders since the last few days in order to garner support in his fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the ordinance on services matters pertaining to the Delhi government. The AAP supremo is meeting with Opposition leaders to seek support to defeat the Bill in the Parliament, specifically in Rajya Sabha. The Bill, which requires a constitutional amendment, will replace the ordinance brought by the Centre on posting and transfer of civil servants under Delhi government.

On May 21, Kejriwal met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and secured their support.