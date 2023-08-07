Delhi services bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

The Delhi services bill has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha and will soon be taken up for consideration and passage after discussion. Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, August 7, moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the upper House of Parliament.

The bill seeks to replace the contentious services ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May seeking to transfer powers of the services from the Government of Delhi to the Lieutenant Governor.

It has been strongly condemned by the Opposition parties including the Congress party and Delhi government's Aam Aadmi Party.

Soon after the bill was tabled, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi delivered remarks in the Rajya Sabha discussion on the "retrogressive" bill accusing it of being an "illegal power grab through the backdoor."

He accused the BJP-led Centre of violating all norms of federalism, all norms of civil service accountability and all models of assembly-based democracy.

"BJP's approach is to control by hook or crook…this bill is completely unconstitutional, it is fundamentally anti-democratic, and it is a front-term assault on the regional voice and aspirations of the people of Delhi," the West Bengal MP said.

Ahead of his comments, Singhvi declared, "I will demonstrate shortly, this bill is completely undemocratic."

After Congress MP Singhvi, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi stood to support the bill. However, his comments were disrupted by Opposition members, leading to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervening and quieting them.

In preparation for the bill being taken up, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, said.

This is a developing story.