Delhi services bill passed in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says capital is a Union territory

The bill seeks to replace the contentious services ordinance which sought to give powers of the services of the government of Delhi to the Lieutenant Governor.

Speaking during the discussion on the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Delhi is a Union Territory and not a state, asserting the Parliament's authority to legislate for the National Capital Territory. He elaborated on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aligns with a Supreme Court order granting Parliament the jurisdiction to enact laws concerning Delhi.

Shah cautioned against political coalitions based solely on opportunism and urged opposition leaders to focus on the interests of Delhi rather than pursuing alliances. He confidently projected the return of the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 elections.

Shah underscored that after the bill's passage, there would be no alliance as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would go its way.

He criticized the Delhi government, accusing it of prioritizing conflict over collaboration. He dismissed claims about control over transfer postings and alleged corruption as a cover for their unwillingness to cooperate.

The Home Minister emphasized the Centre's prerogative to enact legislation, addressing concerns raised by certain members regarding the government's authority to formulate such laws. He noted that this authority was originally recommended by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Shah's remarks came during a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to clarify the powers of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor. The bill aims to establish a clear delineation of responsibilities between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor's office.

After the bill was passed, the Lok Sabh Speaker Om Birla also approved a resolution suspending AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining session for throwing papers at the Chair.

Following this, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.