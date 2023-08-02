Delhi services bill: Modi government's Lok Sabha showdown — Here's who's in support and who's against

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as it is formally known, seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated by the Centre transferring the control over services in Delhi to the Lieutenant Governor.

The controversial Delhi services bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (Aug 1) and will soon be voted on. However, the House was adjourned for the day on Wednesday (Aug 2) ahead of a discussion on the bill. With the vote likely taking place this week, here's where each party stands:

Against

Delhi government's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has vehemently opposed the bill, labelling it "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional." Other Opposition parties which form the INDIA alliance have pledged their support to AAP and said they will oppose the bill. These include the Indian National Congress (INC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Opposition fears that if the Delhi bill is passed, the Centre will use it to exploit its power in states it is not ruling in.

Supporters

Tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, the bill is supported primarily by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which forms the Central government and holds 301 seats.

Other parties belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) such as the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) are likely to vote in favour of the bill as well.

With the additional support of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which hold a combined 34 seats, the bill will likely pass.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) (LJP (RV)) has also predicted this victory for the Centre, with leader Chirag Paswan telling PTI, "In fact, this is a challenge for INDIA alliance. This bill will eventually pass with a full majority in Lok Sabha. There is no doubt over it."

With this, the bill is likely to be passed through a simple majority.

If passed, the bill will have to pass in the Rajya Sabha before it is signed into law by the President of India.