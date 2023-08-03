Delhi services bill: Home Minister Amit Shah asserts Centre's right to make laws on national capital

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Speaking during Thursday's Parliament Monsoon Session, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Central government does have the right to make laws and pass ordinances for the national capital, Delhi. Appealing to the MPs against the Delhi services bill, Shah told them to think about the city and not their "alliance."

"I appeal to the Opposition MPs to think about Delhi, not their alliance," the home minister said in the Lok Sabha today.

The context for his remarks is the tabling of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha which is now up for consideration and passing. The bill has received widespread criticism from Opposition leaders and parties that are a part of the INDIA alliance.

There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi, Shah said. The ordinance promulgated by the Centre refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right make laws on any issue related to the NCT of Delhi, he added.

However, "some sides" claim that the Centre does not have powers to make laws about Delhi, Shah said, referring to the strong opposition from the Delhi government's Aam Aadmi Party and its allies.

Taking a jab at the Opposition, Shah said that even though they have formed an alliance ahead of the 2024 general election, Narendra Modi will be the one to become prime minister again with a full majority.

He doubled down on the Aam Aadmi Party and said, "In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve... The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows."

#WATCH | Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/4sWWatQJko

On the bill, Shah also pointed out that several important figures in India's history such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, C Rajagopalachari, Rajendra Prasad and BR Ambedkar were against the idea of giving full statehood to Delhi.

Reactions

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party, however, have not taken kindly to Shah's remarks.

Leader Sushil Gupta, after the Lok Sabha debate said, "What he (Amit Shah) spoke today made no sense."