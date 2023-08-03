Delhi services bill: Home Minister Amit Shah asserts Centre's right to make laws on national capital

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Speaking during Thursday's Parliament Monsoon Session, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Central government does have the right to make laws and pass ordinances for the national capital, Delhi. Appealing to the MPs against the Delhi services bill, Shah told them to think about the city and not their "alliance."

The context for his remarks is the tabling of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The bill has received widespread criticism from Opposition leaders and parties that are a part of the INDIA alliance.

However, "some sides" claim that the Centre does not have powers to make laws about Delhi, Shah said, referring to the strong opposition from the Delhi government's Aam Aadmi Party and its allies.

On the bill, Shah also pointed out that several important figures in India's history such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, C Rajagopalachari, Rajendra Prasad and BR Ambedkar were against the idea of giving full statehood to Delhi.