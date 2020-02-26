Politics
Delhi riot: US Embassy asks nationals to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests are on
Updated : February 26, 2020 09:43 PM IST
The US Embassy in India issued a security alert, advising American citizens that it is important to monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews.
"US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations," the embassy advisory said.
Advising Americans on actions they should take, the embassy urged citizens to avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected.