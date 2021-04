Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), GNCTD said that all residents of Delhi, returning from Haridwar after attending Kumbh Mela, will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days on arrival to the national capital.

All Delhi residents, who visited Haridwar's Kumbh from 4th Apr till today or will be travelling today up till 30th Apr, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact no., ID proof, date of departure from Delhi & arrival here) on link at Delhi govt portal pic.twitter.com/vrzzfxK262 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

If a person returning from Haridwar Kumbh fails to upload his particulars on the Delhi government portal, he will be sent to institutional quarantine centre for 14 days by district magistrates concerned, the order said. Violators of the DDMA order will be liable to be proceeded against under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions, it added.

A total of 1,701 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID-19 norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing..

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.