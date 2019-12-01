Politics
Delhi records single digit temperature for the first time this season
Updated : December 01, 2019 05:44 PM IST
The winter season has set in with Delhi recording single digit temperature reading — of 9.4 degrees Celsius — for the first time this season.
According to Skymet Weather, more cold weather conditions are on the way as the night temperatures are set to fall further and might be recorded close to about 8 degrees Celsius during the next few days.
The day temperature is prevailing around 24 degrees and will also decrease marginally, settling around 21 to 22 degrees during the next few days.
