Amid Delhi power tussle, LG Vinai Saxena pens letter to Arvind Kejriwal on the CM's 'derogatory' remarks

Amid the ongoing power tussle between the two constitutional functionaries of Delhi, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accusing him of making "misleading and derogatory remarks" and resorting to a "low level of discourse."

In his letter, Saxena said that he had invited Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia who refused on the pretext of wanting to meet him with all of his MLAs. The LG said told Kejriwal through the note that he would have "loved" have him over and would have "served you lunch as well."

Given the short notice and sudden demand on Kejriwal’s part, it would not have been possible to have a meeting with 70 to 80 people at once, nor would have it served any concrete purpose, he said.

The LG also accused Kejriwal of adopting "political posturing" during his march to Raj Niwas on January 16 after the Assembly was adjourned along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

He condemned Kejriwal for protesting the LG's comments on the Finland training programme proposed for Delhi government teachers and reiterated the fact that he had not rejected the proposal, but had merely "raised a few queries."

"I must mention here that I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me,” the L-G wrote to Kejriwal.

Referring to Kejriwal’s attack on him in the Assembly two days ago, Saxena said, "As to ’who is LG’ and ’where did he come from’, can be answered, if you were to even cursorily refer to the Constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse.”

The L-G also said that he was not acting as a ”headmaster”, as Kejriwal remarked ”sarcastically”, but was working as a ”benign yet conscientious voice” of the people derived from the Constitution of India.

On the other hand, Kejriwal on Friday alleged that Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the LG had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

"Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government's functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.

With agency inputs.