Politics Delhi polls: 40,000 police personnel, 190 CAPF companies, 19,000 Home Guards deployed for smooth conduct of elections Updated : February 07, 2020 10:58 PM IST Around 19,000 Home guards from states like Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also assist the local police in providing security at polling booths, the officials said. A multi-layered security has been put in place at 21 counting centres and 2,689 polling premises, out of which 545 are "critical", they said. Additional forces have also been deployed to bolster the security of EVMs, critical booths and counting centres.