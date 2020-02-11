#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi polls 2020: Eight turncoats fielded by AAP win, rebel leader Kapil Mishra loses in Model Town

Updated : February 11, 2020 09:40 PM IST

Anil Bajpai, who was former AAP MLA from Gandhinagar, retained the constituency on a BJP ticket.
AAP rebel Kapil Mishra, who had joined the BJP and contested from Model Town, lost to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by over 10,000 votes.
The BJP also fielded two Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh (Vikas Puri) and Surendra Pal Singh Bittoo (Timarpur). Both lost to AAP candidates.
Delhi polls 2020: Eight turncoats fielded by AAP win, rebel leader Kapil Mishra loses in Model Town

You May Also Like

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement