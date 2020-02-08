Associate Partners
Delhi polls 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti Irani trade barbs

Updated : February 08, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a "special appeal" to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.
Smriti Irani took a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.
Arvind Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for.
