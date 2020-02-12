#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi poll results: Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy in Delhi, one killed, says police

Updated : February 12, 2020 06:49 AM IST

Delhi poll results: Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy in Delhi, one killed, says police

You May Also Like

US presidential hopeful, who promised $1,000 a month to every American, drops out

US presidential hopeful, who promised $1,000 a month to every American, drops out

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement