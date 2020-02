Early trends in Delhi election results indicated that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 45 seats as counting of votes began in all the assembly constituencies. BJP was ahead in 22constituencies, according to early trends reported by CNN-News18.

As per the trends at 10 AM, the AAP was leading at 45 out of 60 seats, while BJP in 22 seats. The Congress has not yet opened an account.

The early result trends are in line with the expectation of the exit polls, which have projected a comfortable win for the incumbent AAP government. While some exit polls suggest that the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for almost two decades, is likely to gain ground, it will not be enough to form the government.

The postal ballots were counted first and then the votes cast through electronic voting machines began. The counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre has several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district.

Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). After counting of votes through CUs from every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

The AAP has contested all the seats in Delhi, while the BJP contested in alliance with the JD-U; and the Congress was in alliance with the RJD.

All exit polls have suggested that the ruling AAP will be back in power in Delhi.