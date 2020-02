Vijender Kumar Gupta, a sitting BJP MLA from Rohini and the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, is leading against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rajesh Bansiwala by a margin of over 2,000 votes as counting of votes is underway for the 2020 Delhi elections.

AAP’s Bansiwala, a local businessman, received 24,121 votes as of 12:30 PM, while Gupta received 28,513 votes, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

BJP’s other sitting MLAs, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, were also leading in their respective constituencies.

According to the EC data, Pradhan was leading with 63,809 votes from Mustafabad constituency against AAP’s Haji Yunus, who received 37,822 votes.

In Vishwas Nagar, Sharma was leading with 54,312 votes against AAP’s Deepak Singla, who had 41,754 votes.

Overall trends showed that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is leading in 56 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 14.