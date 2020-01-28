Delhi poll countdown: BJP is diverting attention from education and jobs, says Manish Sisodia

With less than two weeks to go for the Delhi assembly elections, poll campaigning has reached a fever pitch in the national capital. While Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is banking on its development plank and its work in the education and health sector, the ''Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests'' has virtually taken center stage in the BJP campaign.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Timsy Jaipuria caught up with Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi. Here is an edited excerpt.

Is CAA and Shahen Bagh derailing AAP’s campaign?

No, not at all. The people of Delhi are realising that BJP doesn’t want to talk about jobs, markets, development. During the election season, the BJP does this always. People are now tired of the BJP.

The BJP orchestrated riots in 2015 too in Trilokpuri. The Delhi voter is, however, is sensitive and understands these gimmicks.

AAP’s stance on Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on Shaheen Bagh protests?

We have already made our stand clear. Arrests should be made. If the government wants Shaheen Bagh roads to be cleared, to maintain law and order, it is the central government's job. The central government has to go and meet people at Shaheen Bagh.

Why is the central government not doing so?

BJP wants people of Delhi to forget schools, hospitals, and electricity issues. BJP is rather telling the people of Delhi that we will make schools of Delhi like UP, we will hike the fees of Delhi schools like UP, same with electricity and other issues. People of Delhi cannot forget these benefits.

What do you have to say about tweets by the Home Minister on the poor facilities of Delhi School?

I have given an open invitation to Amit Shah to pick and choose his choice of school and he can come and visit these schools with us.

We don't want them to make a mockery of the current system of schools, students and teachers. A lot of BJP MPs have tweeted today. I have exposed their tweets.

Apparently, these schools which have been depicted in the tweets are the schools that are under construction and there are notices outside schools that schools are under renovation and students have been shifted to a nearby school. These MPs are wrongly briefing Amit Shah and fooling both Amit Shah and Delhi.

What is the AAP’s position on freebies and economic viability?

BJP has no clue about economics. India's economy has run into shambles because of the BJP and this is the worst ever economic situation.

Traders are unhappy, there are no jobs, small shop keepers are unhappy, banks are unhappy, big corporate houses have been forced to cut jobs. The current economic situation is a gift by BJP.

Delhi's economic model has been noted and talked about by Abhijeet Banerjee. He has said that the government should start schemes so that people can start saving more. People need to have more money in their hands to go and shop. Simple economics says that is if people come to buy, markets and the economy will grow.

Small traders are happy and they tell me, freebies are adding to the disposal income and people are coming to shop in the markets. Small traders are talking about freebies and its benefits after facing slowdown but BJP makes fun of such schemes.

If the Delhi government has the funds and they are willing to spend it on its citizens then what is the problem? Delhi government has always met its targets and maintained the budget. Delhi is the only state which is a revenue surplus government.

It is a choice that the govt has made. Centre decides to buy airplanes from the funds it gets and here in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal decided to spend the money back on people.

Sealing in Delhi and its impact on traders?

Delhi government has taken enough steps to stop sealing. Sealing has been stopped only because of the efforts of AAP. Delhi government will continue to make efforts to control sealing.

We will not let the traders down. Even in the courts, we will continue to fight for the rights of the traders. BJP and DDA are behind the sealing done in Delhi.

On law and order situation in Delhi?

The central government is directly responsible for law and order in Delhi. The central government instigates such serious law and order issues in Delhi. They deal with police and they fuel tense law and order situations.

When it comes to women-related issues, the Delhi government on its own has got CCTV installed, marshals have been deployed in DTC buses.

Overall elections are now focused on whether free electricity will continue for the next five years or not? The answer is if the Kejriwal government continues, electricity will continue to be free.

For the next five years whether private school fee hike will be controlled or not? The answer is if the Kejriwal government continues, fees will stay at permissible limits.

If one looks at Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad, the school fees are as per the BJP model which are much higher from the fees of schools in Delhi.

Under the BJP tenure, governments are shutting down schools but in Delhi government schools are prospering and more facilities are being provided in government schools.

Is the current discourse shifting to polarisation?

The people of Delhi are saying how can we forget free electricity, a better education system, and free water. The voters are aware that BJP will continue to do such activities to shift focus from real issues.

People of Delhi are telling us that we are not going to get swayed away by such issues being highlighted by BJP.

Even the BJP volunteers are telling us that they know they have to vote for AAP because they know if BJP comes into power they will hike the school fees of the kids of BJP volunteer families which they do not want.

Future policies of Delhi?

Future policies will continue to be for the development of Delhi for the development of the education system in Delhi. I am not claiming that all is done, a lot more needs to be done for the education system of Delhi. Till now we have given free bus rides but we now aim to give free metro rides as well.

A lot of development needs to be done in the area of health, sports and much more.

With a lot of efforts, a few areas have come on track, be it in education, health, electricity or hospitals. We now need to give much better facilities to the people of Delhi. Those who were dependent on power solutions like inverters are now getting 24x7 uninterrupted electricity in Delhi.

We do not want this development to get derailed. But if the BJP government comes in power, and as Amit Shah is saying, they will hike the prices of electricity, education and many other such development areas will be converted to the policies which are currently in other BJP ruled states like UP.

We must not forget when it comes to electricity, UP doesn't get uninterrupted electricity for 24 minutes, forget 24x7. Can we aim to shift Delhi policies to UP like models? This is a choice that people have to make.

On the controversial statements by BJP cabinet ministers?

Recently a BJP MP from UP visited my constituency seeking voters cooperation. The member of parliament was told by the people of Delhi that they cannot forget reduced electricity bills. The citizens actually came out with the hard copies of the reduced bills showing it to the member of parliament. People questioned the member of parliament as to why is it so that Delhi has reduced electricity bills to almost zero and the same electricity in Ghaziabad cost much more than Delhi.

Other members of parliament who are campaigning for the BJP were also told about the high school fee structure.

Induction of Prashant Kishore?

He is very useful. I am also learning a lot of things from him. His working style is teaching us a lot. It is always good to have a dedicated person and his team is meeting people on the field. He is working with a lot of dedication and he has a very sharp critical mind which helps in our political analysis.

Do you expect to come back to power with thumping majority?

Definitely. Any political party contesting the elections aims to come in power with the majority. It is clearly visible that our party will get a majority and now the question is to see is how much more can we get in terms of majority.

Whether this will be 60 or 67 or 70, is something which depends on the mood of the people.

What will you say about the attacks by BJP on AAP relating to Shaheen Bagh and Sharjim Imam?

Delhi citizens are aware of such poll gimmicks by the BJP. BJP is trying to remind citizens of Delhi about their religion, trying to instigate the Hindu Muslim debate through videos and are not arresting people who are trying to create an environment of tension among the people.

Your view on the current economic situation?

We have reduced tax rates (VAT) from 12 percent to 5 percent. This reduction in taxes leads to an expansion of the tax base. The Delhi budget got doubled because of an honest government.

People of Delhi are aware that this government is honest and does not get into malpractices when it comes to taxes and the usage of tax money.

Despite economic hurdles, the Delhi revenue is growing. GST collections in Delhi are growing. Delhi is comparatively performing much better as compared to other states in India.

Expectations from the upcoming Budget?

I am neither an economist nor the union finance minister of India. But, with whatever little I know by the virtue of being a citizen of India and the finance minister of Delhi, the budget should focus on adding more money in the pockets of the people of the country to give more disposable income.

If policies are unable to provide this comfort then there will be a dual impact on the people as well as the sellers.

Local markets should be in sync with the economic policies to recover from the current economic slowdown.

Assisting a few big corporations and a few banks will not help the government overcome the current economic situation.

If helping a few corporates and banks is the goal of the current government then this is a wrong policy decision according to me.

On alliance with Congress?