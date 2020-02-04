Associate Partners
Delhi poll campaign gets shriller as BJP, AAP, Congress trade barbs on CAA, Kejriwal govt's performance

February 04, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had called himself an "anarchist" and there is "not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".
For the Congress, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joined the campaign and targeted both the AAP and the BJP, saying Delhi has suffered in the turf war of the two parties and only Congress can bring development in the city.
CM Arvind Kejriwal took out roadshows in various parts of the city, while AAP tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him a "terrorist" by releasing a video in which the kin of 'martyred' Delhi police officers, who were given compensation by the AAP govt.
