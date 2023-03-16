Delhi police sends notice to Rahul Gandhi seeking details of ‘sexual assault’ victims

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought details of women who were sexually assaulted, as stated by Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Police said they have sought details of victims so that action can be taken and security can be given to them.

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted".

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police sent a questionnaire and asked him "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

While Gandhi is yet to respond, Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government for “hiding behind the police”, in an apparent indication that it was hell bent on preventing the Congress and opposition leaders from getting a probe done into the alleged fraudulent activities by the Adani group.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised the Adani issue, seeking to know how the billionaire’s wealth grew exponentially over the last few years, besides several alleged irregularities in the group companies.

“A government, rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on PM (Narendra) Modi and Adani's relationship, hides behind its police," it said on Twitter.

"Forty-five-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced," the party said. "We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law."

This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the Opposition, it alleged.

"Images are self explanatory," the party said and shared pictures of police outside Gandhi's Tuglaq Lane residence here.

A heavy contingent of Delhi police was deployed in the national capital on Wednesday to prevent the Congress and opposition parties from reaching the Enforcement Directorate office to seek a probe into the alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in Adani group companies.

