Politics Delhi Police internal report on riots nails BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Updated : March 07, 2020 08:37 PM IST The police's internal report accessed by IANS states that it was pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters who carried out the attack on a Bhim Army vehicle. Two policemen -- DCP Shahadra Amit Sharma and ACP Gokulpuri Anuj Kumar -- suffered injuries and Head Constable Ratan Lal lost his life after being hit by rioters. The police report stated: "Sufficient outside police force was deployed in addition to local strength. The rioters and police fought several pitched battles."