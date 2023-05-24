Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, latter says Centre should be called 'opposition'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to galvanising support against the Centre' May 19 ordinance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, and Delhi Minister Atishi.

The meeting was held as the Delhi chief minister has been meeting opposition leaders to galvanise support against the May 19 ordinance.

"...if all opposition parties and non-BJP parties come together, and if they (central government) bring this ordinance in the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill, we can defeat it," Kejriwal was quoted by News 18 as saying after meeting Nitish Kumar.

What was the Centre's ordinance about?

The ordinance issued by the Centre sought to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

It came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government.

The transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the Supreme Court.

What's more to Kejriwal's meeting with Opposition leaders?

Kejriwal had said earlier that if this bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha, in a way, "this will be the semi-final for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections). If this bill is defeated, a message will go across the country that the BJP is losing 2024."

On Wednesday, after meeting with Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the BJP, saying the Centre "should be called 'opposition' instead, since they are against Democracy and Constitution". With Kejriwal sitting beside him, Thackeray said the elections are happening the next year and if "the train is missed this time, the democracy will abolish from the country".

The Opposition parties are looking to forge a third front or a united Opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, key political leaders from the opposition have been holding meetings to discuss and map out the strategy for the upcoming general elections.

Kejriwal has already met former JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kuma and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. He started his tour this week with West Bengal. He met CM Mamata Banerjee to seek support from the Trinamool Congress against the Centre’s ordinance on jurisdiction over bureaucrats in the national capital.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.