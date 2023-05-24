Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, latter says Centre should be called 'opposition'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to galvanising support against the Centre' May 19 ordinance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, and Delhi Minister Atishi.

The meeting was held as the Delhi chief minister has been meeting opposition leaders to galvanise support against the May 19 ordinance.

"...if all opposition parties and non-BJP parties come together, and if they (central government) bring this ordinance in the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill, we can defeat it," Kejriwal was quoted by News 18 as saying after meeting Nitish Kumar.