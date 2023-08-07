Delhi Ordinance Bill in Parliament LIVE: Congress, AAP issue whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Congress MPs Jebi Mather and Syed Naseer Hussain give Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur in the House.
In May, the Centre had promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, that effectively nullified a Supreme Court judgment that handed over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.
The bill seeks to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4
He said that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".
"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.
