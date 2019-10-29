Politics
Delhi-NCR to remain overcast for the next two days due to pollution, effects of cyclone
Updated : October 29, 2019 01:54 PM IST
Delhi-NCR will remain overcast for the next two days due to air pollution and peripheral effects of cyclone Kyarr, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR were however, unlikely to witness any dip due to greenhouse effects from the cloud cover, with no chance of rainfall.
Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said that Delhi-NCR would remain overcast on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to high and medium cloud cover.
