TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi-NCR to remain overcast for the next two days due to pollution, effects of cyclone

Updated : October 29, 2019 01:54 PM IST

Delhi-NCR will remain overcast for the next two days due to air pollution and peripheral effects of cyclone Kyarr, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR were however, unlikely to witness any dip due to greenhouse effects from the cloud cover, with no chance of rainfall.
Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said that Delhi-NCR would remain overcast on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to high and medium cloud cover.
Delhi-NCR to remain overcast for the next two days due to pollution, effects of cyclone
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV