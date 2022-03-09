Delhi municipal elections: EC to announce poll dates at 5 pm today

The Delhi State Election Commission will on Wednesday announce dates for polls to three municipal corporations in the city, officials said.

The municipal elections are to be conducted in April this year. There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.

All preparations have been completed, a senior official of the state election commission said. Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.

The State Election Commission has limited the number of star campaigners to 10 for recognised parties and five for unrecognised ones, besides imposing other restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Other MCC guidelines include no meetings or processions beyond 8 PM, no roadshow, bike and cycle rallies without prior permission, a limit of 50 people in street corner meetings and only five persons including the candidate to be allowed for door-to-door campaigns.

No victory procession after the counting shall be allowed and not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or the authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer. The MCC guidelines put special emphasis on adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and advised authorities to ensure social distancing at polling booths.

It also said that arrangements of masks distribution will be made for those who turn up at the polling booths without masks. Sanitisers should be made available at all polling stations and public meeting venues.

Nukkad Sabhas (meeting) will not be allowed on public roads, roundabouts or public streets or corners, the MCC guidelines said. It added that a maximum of 50 persons shall be allowed in street corner meetings, subject to availability of space and compliance to COVID-19 guidelines.

