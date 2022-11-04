MCD poll dates to be announced at 4 PM today

In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.
Delhi State Election Commission to announce schedule for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls at 4 PM on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet
IST5 Min(s) Read
Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Delhi BJP hinted at not repeating its outgoing councillors on at least 60-70 percent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.
The three major contestants -- the BJP, the AAP and the Congress -- have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the MCD.
Before unification of the three municipal corporations earlier this year, the total number of wards was 272 that has now come down to 250 under the MCD.
The ruling AAP is also conducting a survey to find suitable candidates with winning potential, sources in the party said.
In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!