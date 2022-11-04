Cross
    Homepolitics News

    MCD poll dates to be announced at 4 PM today
    CNBCTV18.com

    In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.

    Delhi State Election Commission to announce schedule for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls at 4 PM on Friday.

    The Delhi BJP hinted at not repeating its outgoing councillors on at least 60-70 percent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.
    The three major contestants -- the BJP, the AAP and the Congress -- have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the MCD.
    Before unification of the three municipal corporations earlier this year, the total number of wards was 272 that has now come down to 250 under the MCD.
    The ruling AAP is also conducting a survey to find suitable candidates with winning potential, sources in the party said.
    With inputs from PTI
