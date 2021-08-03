Delhi MLAs' salary hiked in 10 years, to get Rs 30,000 per month as basic

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a salary hike for MLAs as per the Centre's proposal. Delhi MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

The salary of Delhi's MLAs has not been increased in the last 10 years. The Delhi government had requested the Union Home Ministry that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, sources said.

Currently, a Delhi MLA gets Rs 53,000 a month. This includes Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest are allowances. Besides, they get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whom they can hire, the sources said.

Many states provide many other perks and allowances to their MLAs like house rent, office rent, staff and vehicle allowances that the Delhi MLAs do not get.

