Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • politics>
    • Delhi MLAs' salary hiked in 10 years, to get Rs 30,000 per month as basic

    Delhi MLAs' salary hiked in 10 years, to get Rs 30,000 per month as basic

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Currently, a Delhi MLA gets Rs 53,000 a month. This includes Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest are allowances. Besides, they get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whom they can hire, the sources said.

    Delhi MLAs' salary hiked in 10 years, to get Rs 30,000 per month as basic
    The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a salary hike for MLAs as per the Centre's proposal. Delhi MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.
    The salary of Delhi's MLAs has not been increased in the last 10 years. The Delhi government had requested the Union Home Ministry that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, sources said.
    Currently, a Delhi MLA gets Rs 53,000 a month. This includes Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest are allowances. Besides, they get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whom they can hire, the sources said.
    Many states provide many other perks and allowances to their MLAs like house rent, office rent, staff and vehicle allowances that the Delhi MLAs do not get.
    The copy to be updated soon
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Standing Committee of Finance slams IBC; says it has lost basic design, intent

    Next Article

    Rahul Gandhi calls for Opposition unity at breakfast meeting; leaders arrive at Parliament on bicycles

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,831.60 60.05 3.39
    HDFC2,536.00 73.95 3.00
    IndusInd Bank1,017.40 29.40 2.98
    Adani Ports711.45 19.45 2.81
    SBI445.35 10.45 2.40
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,832.00 61.75 3.49
    HDFC2,536.65 74.35 3.02
    IndusInd Bank1,017.45 29.50 2.99
    SBI445.25 10.40 2.39
    Sun Pharma792.15 17.70 2.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Grasim1,572.50 -19.15 -1.20
    JSW Steel738.85 -7.85 -1.05
    Shree Cements29,004.00 -290.25 -0.99
    Bajaj Auto3,820.00 -21.55 -0.56
    UPL787.55 -3.50 -0.44
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC117.20 -0.60 -0.51
    Bajaj Auto3,821.85 -18.80 -0.49
    HCL Tech1,035.10 -0.15 -0.01

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2500-0.0900-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.2260-0.0100-0.01
    Pound-Rupee103.28500.07400.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68020.00030.04
    View More