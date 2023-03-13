Delhi ministers, MLAs salaries and allowances hiked by over 66% ahead of Budget session

The basic salary of the legislators has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, while that of ministers has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

After a gap of 12 years, ministers and MLAs in Delhi have been granted a 66 percent increase in their salaries and allowances after a Delhi government proposal received the President's nod. This pay hike comes days before the Delhi Budget session which begins on March 17.

As per Law Department's notification on March 9, MLAs will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 90,000, an increase from the previous Rs 54,000.

The basic salary of legislators has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, chief whip, and the leader of opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month.

Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and a daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000. They will also get a secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000.

Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh which was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of a car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi's MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

The salary hike for the legislators will be effective from February 14, the date when the President gave her assent to the move. The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the president's nod.

The AAP government had proposed a salary hike for MLAs to around Rs 2.10 lakh per month, including all allowances, back in 2015, but the proposal was rejected by the Centre.

