Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case; here's who said what

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in a money laundering case on Monday. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning.

Jain is expected to be produced before a designated court on Tuesday.

The arrest was made in connection with alleged hawala dealings. The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

Jain, 57, is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Here's who said what about the case:

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM: A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections.

सत्येंद्र जैन के ख़िलाफ़ 8 साल से एक फ़र्ज़ी केस चलाया जा रहा है. अभी तक कई बार ED बुला चुकी है। बीच में कई साल ED ने बुलाना भी बंद कर दिया था क्योंकि उन्हें कुछ मिला ही नहीं। अब फिर शुरू कर दिया क्योंकि सत्येंद्र जैन हिमाचल के इलेक्शन इंचार्ज हैं।1/2 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 30, 2022

Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP President: AAP is supporting corrupt.

Manoj Tiwari, former Delhi BJP president: You are teaching honesty to all but AAP ministers are hawala businessmen.