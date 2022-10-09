    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

    AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

    AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.

    Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.
    The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.
    Also read: 'It's false', says Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor's claim of offering JDU post
    He had accused the BJP of spreading "rumours" against him and had apologised to "anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda". In a letter shared on Twitter, he said that he has resigned.
    "I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life," he said.
    Also read: Delhi excise policy: ED raids at least 35 locations in national capital, Punjab
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Arvind KejriwalBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

    Next Article

    CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: Social change crusaders to be celebrated on Wednesday

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng