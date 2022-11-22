MCD polls: Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, BJP leader Amit Malviya said AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was beaten by AAP workers at Qutub Vihar Goyla Dairy AAP office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video alleging that an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Matiala was thrashed by its own party workers "for selling tickets". The video was shared on Twitter ahead of MCD polls scheduled to be held on December 4, the results of which will be declared on December 7.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, BJP leader Amit Malviya said AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was beaten by AAP workers at Qutub Vihar Goyla Dairy AAP office. He said Yadav was accused of selling tickets for MCD polls in exchange for money. "Seeing this, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia must have lost their sleep. After all, these two are the leaders of the gang," he tweeted in Hindi while captioning the video.

The purported video shows a ruckus ensuing at the office after an argument between Yadav and other people present at the time of the incident. Shouting, screaming and abusing, some people can be seen slapping and thrashing the AAP MLA as the latter struggles to leave the venue. Soon he managed to escape the angry crowd. However, many can be seen running after him.

मटियाला से AAP विधायक @GulabMatiala को AAP के ही लोगों ने मार कर भगाया। पैसे लेकर MCD की टिकट बेचने का आरोप था। घटना क़ुतुब विहार गोयला डेयरी AAP कार्यालय की है।ये देख कर अरविंद केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया की नींद उड़ गई होगी। गिरोह के सरग़ना तो आख़िर यही दोनो हैं। pic.twitter.com/3ONQLFtYGz— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 21, 2022

"Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’. Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls," BJP leader Sambit Patra said.

Refuting the allegations, Yadav said the "BJP has gone berserk". He said, "The BJP is making baseless allegations of selling tickets."

भाजपा बौखला गई है भाजपा टिकिट बेचने के बेबुनियादी आरोप लगवा रही है अभी में छावला थाने में हूं मैंने देखा भाजपा का निगम पार्षद व इस वार्ड से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार उन लोगो को बचाने थाने में मौजूद है इससे बड़ा सबूत और क्या होगा।मीडिया यहां मौजूद है भाजपाई से जरूर पूछे। pic.twitter.com/jGXrc5P20F — Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 21, 2022

In a press conference on Monday, Patra played a "sting video", purportedly shot by former AAP volunteer Bindu who was allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh for an AAP ticket from the Rohini D ward in the MCD polls. Patra also said the sting video revealed that 110 tickets of the AAP were reserved for distribution on the basis of a payment.

रोहिणी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वार्ड के नंबर 54 में अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा नियुक्त टिकट खरीद फरोख्त के मुख्य किरदार... पुनीत गोयल, दिनेश सराफ और पठानिया इन लोगों ने AAP से टिकट प्रार्थी बिंदु श्रीराम जी से टिकट के लिए 80 लाख रुपये मांगे और कहा इतने में टिकट पक्का मिल जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/7AHmWukLRX— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 21, 2022

Patra claimed, "These leaders including Pathania and Goel have links with a five-member committee of the AAP that was associated with ticket distribution. AAP minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as well as Adil Khan are its members," he said.

Releasing its poll manifesto, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "guaranteed" Delhiites 10 things. Among them was the removal of landfill sites in Delhi. He said no new landfill sites will be created in the city if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power and that global experts from London, Paris and Tokyo will be called for solving the issue.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP has "no vision" for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to "alert voters" to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Congress also released its election manifesto titled “Congress Vision MCD-Meri Chamakti Delhi” with a focus on the achievements of the party's tenure during the Sheila Dikshit government, the Hindustan Times reported.