MCD polls: BJP promises food for needy at Rs 5, smart schools,1000 Chhath ghats

MCD polls: The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7.

Better parking facilities, zero-tolerance against corruption, free cycles to girl students and food for the needy at Rs 5 are among some promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Improve the e-governance service and ensure its transparency. Services will also be available on the MyMCD app. These will include services related to parking areas. Also, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption will be ensured and complaints could be filed through this app

MCD will contribute its best to control pollution with an aim to make Delhi a sustainable and green city; Will work to ensure more green covers in parks and waste-to-energy plants; work will be initiated to generate electricity from garbage

To provide house to every homeless person in the city.

House tax (last 18 years) for people living in unauthorised colonies will be waived. They need to pay the current house tax only. In approved colonies, house tax in the last 6 years will be waived off and they would not be fined on last year's house tax

Assistance to street vendors and weekly markets will be regularised

Women-led 50 Annapurna Rasoi will be established. Here, the needy will be provided food at Rs 5

Girl students in MCD schools will be provided cycle and scholarships

Widows to be given grants Rs 50,000 (increased from Rs 30,000) for daughters' wedding

Ensure opportunities of employment to youth

Make smart schools

Upgrade primary health infrastructre

Improve parking facilities at market places