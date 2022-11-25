MCD polls: BJP promises food for needy at Rs 5, smart schools,1000 Chhath ghats

MCD polls: The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7.
Better parking facilities, zero-tolerance against corruption, free cycles to girl students and food for the needy at Rs 5 are among some promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
ALSO READ | MCD elections: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation
The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had guaranteed "no new landfill sites" if elected to power in MCD polls, the BJP's Sankalp Patra didn't have any major mention of the issue. It, however, promised the following in case it retains power in the upcoming civic elections:
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!