Homepolitics news

MCD polls: BJP promises food for needy at Rs 5, smart schools,1000 Chhath ghats

MCD polls: BJP promises food for needy at Rs 5, smart schools,1000 Chhath ghats

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 4:39 PM IST (Published)

MCD polls: The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7.

Better parking facilities, zero-tolerance against corruption, free cycles to girl students and food for the needy at Rs 5 are among some promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Recommended Articles

View All

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read


ALSO READ | MCD elections: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation
The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had guaranteed "no new landfill sites" if elected to power in MCD polls, the BJP's Sankalp Patra didn't have any major mention of the issue. It, however, promised the following in case it retains power in the upcoming civic elections:
  • Improve the e-governance service and ensure its transparency. Services will also be available on the MyMCD app. These will include services related to parking areas. Also, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption will be ensured and complaints could be filed through this app
    • MCD will contribute its best to control pollution with an aim to make Delhi a sustainable and green city; Will work to ensure more green covers in parks and waste-to-energy plants; work will be initiated to generate electricity from garbage
    • To provide house to every homeless person in the city.
    • House tax (last 18 years) for people living in unauthorised colonies will be waived. They need to pay the current house tax only. In approved colonies, house tax in the last 6 years will be waived off and they would not be fined on last year's house tax
      • Assistance to street vendors and weekly markets will be regularised
      • Factory licenses will be scrapped
      • Women-led 50 Annapurna Rasoi will be established. Here, the needy will be provided food at Rs 5
      • Girl students in MCD schools will be provided cycle and scholarships
      • Widows to be given grants Rs 50,000 (increased from Rs 30,000) for daughters' wedding
      • Ensure opportunities of employment to youth
        • Make smart schools
        • Upgrade primary health infrastructre
        • Improve parking facilities at market places
        • Make 1000 Chhath ghats
          • Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

          Tags

          BJPDelhiElectionMuncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

          Next Article

          Ashok Gehlot calls Sachin Pilot 'gaddar' as tug of war for Rajasthan CM post continues