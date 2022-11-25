MCD polls: BJP promises food for needy at Rs 5, smart schools,1000 Chhath ghats

English
    politics News

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 4:39 PM IST (Published)

    MCD polls: The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7.

    Better parking facilities, zero-tolerance against corruption, free cycles to girl students and food for the needy at Rs 5 are among some promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

    ALSO READ | MCD elections: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation
    The civic body polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had guaranteed "no new landfill sites" if elected to power in MCD polls, the BJP's Sankalp Patra didn't have any major mention of the issue. It, however, promised the following in case it retains power in the upcoming civic elections:
    • Improve the e-governance service and ensure its transparency. Services will also be available on the MyMCD app. These will include services related to parking areas. Also, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption will be ensured and complaints could be filed through this app
      • MCD will contribute its best to control pollution with an aim to make Delhi a sustainable and green city; Will work to ensure more green covers in parks and waste-to-energy plants; work will be initiated to generate electricity from garbage
      • To provide house to every homeless person in the city.
      • House tax (last 18 years) for people living in unauthorised colonies will be waived. They need to pay the current house tax only. In approved colonies, house tax in the last 6 years will be waived off and they would not be fined on last year's house tax
        • BJP
        • Assistance to street vendors and weekly markets will be regularised
        • Factory licenses will be scrapped
        • Women-led 50 Annapurna Rasoi will be established. Here, the needy will be provided food at Rs 5
        • Girl students in MCD schools will be provided cycle and scholarships
        • Widows to be given grants Rs 50,000 (increased from Rs 30,000) for daughters' wedding
        • Ensure opportunities of employment to youth
          • Make smart schools
          • Upgrade primary health infrastructre
          • Improve parking facilities at market places
          • Make 1000 Chhath ghats
