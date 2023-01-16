Delhi MCD mayor elections to be held on January 24

The announcement came amid the ongoing tussle between the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will now convene on January 24 to elect the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee, the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena said on Monday.

The announcement came amid the ongoing tussle between the L-G and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. The two have been at loggerheads over the smooth functioning of Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia led a march to the lieutenant governor's office to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government. The APP also protested against L-G's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.

The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day.

Speaking with reporters, Kejriwal alleged that the L-G cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that. "It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the L-G will see his mistake and allow teachers' training in Finland," the chief minister said.

The first meeting of the newly elected MCD House, convened on January 6, was adjourned due to a ruckus over the oath to aldermen appointed by the L-G . The AAP and the BJP leaders also clashed and raised slogans over the order of oath-taking of the nominated councillors. The AAP had claimed that never in the “history of MCD has nominated members taken oath first".

The AAP councillors and MLAs in the House alleged that there was a ploy to get voting rights for the aldermen to enable the BJP to have control over the standing committee and zonal committees of the MCD.

The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the mayor's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. The BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta. The candidates for the deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of the BJP.