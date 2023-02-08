Delhi MCD election: Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor

Senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed that the session of the House was called three times but no election for the mayor was held.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up the Delhi MCD election matter and issued a notice to Lieutenant General VK Saxena seeking responses to a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

The court said it would hear the matter on Monday, February 12.

Oberoi, in her plea, challenged the LG's decision to permit nominated members to vote in the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Elections for the Delhi MCD had failed for a third time on Monday after voting was called off amidst chaos and sloganeering on the aforementioned contention. While the AAP didn't want aldermen to vote, the Bharatiya Janata Party was for it.

In reaction, the AAP on Monday had announced that it would move the Supreme Court to hold the polls in a "court-monitored manner."

In her plea, Oberoi has also sought immediate polls for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee of the civic body.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala on Wednesday also sought responses from pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of the MCD, among others.

“We have several objections including that the pro tem presiding officer of the MCD is insisting on holding elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act,” he said.

With agency inputs.