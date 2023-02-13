English
Delhi MCD elections: Supreme Court says nominated members shouldn't vote

Feb 13, 2023 6:54:45 PM IST

The court had to adjourn the hearing to February 17 (Friday) due to a lack of time. A fourth attempt at the elections, which was scheduled for February 16, was also postponed to a date after February 17.

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the ongoing Delhi MCD election issue with the city's Lieutenant-Governor. Adjourning the hearing of AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi's plea to Friday, the court verbally observed that nominated members should not be allowed to vote for the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Oberoi's plea challenges LG VK Saxena's permitting nominated members to vote in the polls. MCD elections in Delhi have already been canceled three times due to chaos in the MCD House over this issue.
“Nominated members should not vote and that is very well settled," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the LG's counsel who thought the issue was still arguable.
The Supreme Court on February 8 had issued a notice to the Delhi LG seeking his response on the plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.
The AAP and the BJP members of the House disagree on the validity of the aldermen's voting rights. The AAP has accused the saffron party of planning a "conspiracy" to stall the elections.
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 6:51 PM IST
