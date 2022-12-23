Delhi MCD: AAP fields Shelly Oberoi for Mayor's post

The AAP had won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, emerging victorious on 134 wards. It ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won 104 wards. The Congress could only win nine seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to field Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of Mayor and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for the post of Deputy Mayor, party's national secretary Pankaj Gupta was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The election for Mayor and Deputy mayor will be held on January 6, 2023, during the first meeting of the 250-member municipal House after the civic polls.

Despite scoring a landslide win, the AAP was challenged by the BJP, suggesting "that the mayor's election is still an open game".

"Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also claimed that the city will again have a mayor from his party, Economic Times had reported.