Delhi MCD Mayor Election Live Update: Voting to elect mayor today after two failed attempts

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: CPI MP demands discussion on Adani group crisis
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gave suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding a discussion on Adani group of companies crisis and "huge public money belonging to the common people of India at serious risk of being wiped out in the unfolding crisis."
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Live Update: AAP councillors want aldermen to be debarred from voting
AAP councillors wrote to MCD's presiding officer on Sunday, seeking to debar aldermen from voting in election of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee on February 6. They said that if it happens, it will be an insult to the people of Delhi. AAP's 134 councillors said nominated members cannot vote in accordance with the Constitution and the DMC Act.
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Live Update: What has happened so far
The Delhi municipal House is all set to convene, yet again, on Monday to elect a mayor and a deputy mayor for the city after failing to complete the mayoral polls in two previous attempts. The first two sessions — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned following a ruckus allegedly by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the first session of the 250-member House after the December 4 poll went fully in vain, in the second session, the nominated members followed by elected members took oath. After the oath-taking exercise, the second municipal House was adjourned till the next date by the presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma.